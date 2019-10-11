Navi Mumbai Sena chief files police complaint against party leader

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena chief Pravin Mhatre on Thursday registered a police complaint against a party leader, who is the leader of opposition in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The Koperkhairane police registered a non-cognizable complaint and have not taken any action yet.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the tussle between two factions within the Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena was out in the open after a meeting to show support to BJP’s Ganesh Naik was held “unauthorised” by Mhatre. “There was a meeting held for forming campaign strategy for BJP candidate Ganesh Naik. This meeting was held for only the Shiv Sainiks who are going by the seniors’ words of supporting the alliance’s candidate and others were kept out of it,” said a Sena leader.

When Mhatre was informed about the meeting, he said since all were not informed, the meeting is unauthorised and even complained to the seniors, sources said. Angered by this, Vijay Chowghule, senior Sena leader and leader of opposition in the NMMC, allegedly called Mhatre and had a verbal spat.

“Mhatre registered a complaint with us against Chowghule for allegedly threatening, intimidating and abusing him. Chowghule allegedly threatened to kill Mhatre,” senior inspector Suryakant Jagdale from the Koperkhairane police said. He added, “We have registered a non-cognizable case and are investigating. No action has been taken as of now.”

The police complaint manifests the underlying discord in Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena after Naik was declared the saffron alliance’s candidate. “Naik has perpetually worked against Sena and its dignitaries. We can’t bear to campaign for him. This is also an insult to the Navi Mumbai Sena leaders who have kept the Sena flag high despite many hardships,” said a Sena leader from Mhatre’s camp. Against them, the Chowghule camp claim that despite every difference, the decision of party chief Uddhav Thackeray has to be followed.