Navelim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Navelim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Luizinho Faleiro. The Navelim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

navelim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Antonio Alvares IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,40,97,770 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Avertano Furtado INC 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 6,73,59,138 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,66,35,235 ~ 2 Crore+ Bento Da Silva Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Others 56 Rs 1,92,65,607 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Digvijit Chavan IND 0 Others 35 Rs 23,65,257 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 11,89,361 ~ 11 Lacs+ Francisco Andre Colaco IND 2 Graduate 47 Rs 1,00,59,279 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,33,345 ~ 12 Lacs+ Mohammad Rehan Mujawar NCP 3 Graduate 26 Rs 46,62,859 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 3,97,267 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pratima Betsy Coutinho AAP 6 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,23,02,489 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ulhas Tuenkar BJP 0 Others 58 Rs 2,30,96,512 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Valanka Natasha Alemao AITC 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 4,19,16,418 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 52,13,153 ~ 52 Lacs+

navelim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Luizinho Faleiro INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 9,09,20,605 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,77,805 ~ 1 Lacs+ Avertano Furtado IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,59,17,565 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,02,624 ~ 16 Lacs+ Cruz Antonio Jorge Barretto Goa Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 74,47,614 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Duarte Pires IND 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 36,72,862 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 78,77,310 ~ 78 Lacs+ Edwin Cardozo (cipru) IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 82,11,942 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyaviajay Naik Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 40,65,209 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siddharth Karapurkar AAP 0 Others 48 Rs 2,23,67,589 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Navelim candidate of from Avertano Furtado Goa. Navelim Election Result 2012

navelim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avertano Furtado IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,03,61,678 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,48,059 ~ 6 Lacs+ Churchill Alemao INC 0 Others 64 Rs 11,68,44,991 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 2,68,14,832 ~ 2 Crore+ Iliyas Shaikh IND 0 Not Given 32 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Paul Coutinho JD(U) 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 49,15,855 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

