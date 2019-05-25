Toggle Menu
Naveen Patnaik to be elected BJD legislature party chief on May 26

Patnaik, who led the party to a thumping victory for the fifth time in a row, will meet the newly-elected MPs and MLAs on Sunday, BJD spokesman Sasmit Patra said.

Naveen Patnaik will meet the party MLAs at the party state headquarters in the afternoon, he added. (File photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJD’s legislature party at a meeting here on Sunday, party sources said.

The BJD president will meet the newly-elected MPs at Naveen Niwas in the morning, he said.

Patnaik will meet the party MLAs at the party state headquarters in the afternoon, he added.

He is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJD legislature party in the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, party sources said.

Though the party did not confirm the date for the swearing-in ceremony, sources said Patnaik along with some ministers will take oath on May 29 at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Such will be done in view of the cyclone Fani that killed 64 people and devasted the coastal region of the state.

