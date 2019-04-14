Naveen Patnaik taunts BJP’s ‘double engine’ pitch, asks who is their CM candidate

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday took potshots at the BJP’s “double engine” campaign pitch in Odisha and questioned the saffron party for not announcing its chief minister candidate.

Slamming BJD’s 19-year-long rule, BJP’s campaign pitch, articulated by PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and top state leaders, has been to persuade voters to allow a Modi government at the Centre and a BJP government in the state to act as a “double engine to accelerate Odisha’s development”.

Patnaik, who is crisscrossing Odisha in a bus yatra for the first time, said at a rally in Nayagarh district’s Daspalla: “(Cyclone) Titli happened. The Delhi engine came, not to Odisha but (went) to Andhra (Pradesh). The Delhi engine appears only for elections. It makes a lot of noise. Then this Delhi engine will disappear”.

According to some BJD leaders, Patnaik’s claims about the “Delhi engine” is a reference to Modi and Shah, who have visited Odisha multiple times since 2014 and now again for election campaign. BJP, which had won 1 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 10 out of 147 Assembly seats in 2014, hopes to gain ground in the state.

“Who is BJP’s second engine? Crores of Odias wish to know this. Who is BJP’s CM candidate, and which is his constituency?” the CM asked.

The BJP has so far not declared a CM candidate, but some leaders have unofficially stated that the party is placing its trust in Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Appealing to voters, Patnaik said, “I am always with you. I will serve you till the end”.