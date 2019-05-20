Naveen back as CM but BJP may make inroads: State projection

An exit poll conducted by a major Odisha-based media organisation predicts Naveen Patnaik will return for a fifth term as Chief Minister in Odisha by a comfortable majority, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make massive gains in Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The channel claims a statewide “split vote or tactical vote”, with a preference for Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state and the BJP in the Centre. Both parties have disputed the exit poll.

The Sambad Kanak News Exit Poll on Sunday said the BJP is set to win 08-12 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, from 1 last time. The BJD’s tally is expected to crash to 06-09 from 20 it won in the last election. The Congress may win a single seat, while the remaining seats may witness a tight contest.

The exit poll claimed BJD will likely retain its bastion in Kendrapara and a defeat for BJP candidate Baijayant Panda. It also claimed the BJP will win big in western and north Odisha – Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. The saffron party is also likely to pick up the coastal LS seat of Bhubaneswar.

BJD is expected to keep in its column of Aska, Berhampur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal. The Congress seems to be leading in the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha, according to the poll. Six seats, including high profile contests such as Puri and Cuttack, are too close to call, the channel said.