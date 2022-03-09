Nautanwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Nautanwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Nautanwa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Aman Mani Tripathi. The Nautanwa seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Nautanwa ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

nautanwa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aman Mani Tripathi BSP 1 Graduate 31 Rs 1,98,25,544 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,74,721 ~ 6 Lacs+ Bechan AAP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 11,15,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Kaushal Singh SP 7 12th Pass 59 Rs 3,78,46,751 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,42,371 ~ 3 Lacs+ Nagendra Prasad Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pashupati Aam Janta Party (India) 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 5,74,929 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishi Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 6,41,62,259 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sada Mohan INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,56,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheweta Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 3,78,46,751 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,42,368 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sonu Singh IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 45,34,001 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veerendra IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Nautanwa Election Result 2017

nautanwa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aman Mani Tripathi IND 2 Graduate 35 Rs 1,53,54,264 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,52,667 ~ 10 Lacs+ Abhishek Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 31,79,090 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aijaj Ahmad BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 52,30,68,789 ~ 52 Crore+ / Rs 21,70,638 ~ 21 Lacs+ Anil Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate 40 Rs 29,84,217 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamini Jaiswal All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 30,60,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kunwar Kaushal Kishor Singh SP 3 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,70,24,648 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sada Mohan RLD 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,92,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sameer Tripathi BJP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,59,49,968 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Chaturvedi NCP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 15,24,375 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhoo Alis Shambhoo Prasad Prajapati Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 40,100 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Nautanwa Election Result 2012

nautanwa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kaushal Kishore INC 6 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,28,96,294 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Akhilanand JKP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil RMGP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 41,65,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar BJP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 18,38,770 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baburam RUC 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 1,44,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhimsen Singh PECP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,32,35,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kausha Kisore JD(U) 0 Doctorate 56 Rs 74,99,456 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,166 ~ 17 Lacs+ Nagendar Parasad RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nijam Ahmad SBSP 0 Illiterate 28 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnaresh RLM 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 13,81,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Sadamohan BSP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 56,71,667 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kisan Sena 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 29,600 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

