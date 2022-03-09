Naugawan Sadat (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Naugawan Sadat : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Naugawan Sadat : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan. The Naugawan Sadat : Bye Election On 03-11-2020 seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

naugawan sadat : bye election on 03-11-2020 Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sangeeta Chauhan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 6,48,54,519 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 88,81,110 ~ 88 Lacs+ Afroz Alam IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 31,81,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajit Kuamr IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 61,10,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akram Rastriya Hind Samaj Party 0 Literate 39 Rs 2,19,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjeet Kohli Loktanter Suraksha Party 0 Literate 44 Rs 55,07,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Awanish IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 90,74,159 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 330 ~ 3 Hund+ Dharampal Bhartiya Harit Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 29,43,700 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Furkan BSP 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,20,00,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harsvarup Jan Shakti Dal 0 Literate 60 Rs 24,25,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hashmat Ali NCP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 45,90,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jahan Ara IND 0 Literate 32 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Javed Abbas SP 3 Post Graduate 52 Rs 11,77,11,394 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Singh INC 0 Doctorate 66 Rs 9,30,11,215 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sher Singh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 4,63,066 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

