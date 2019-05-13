National security on most minds as Gurgaon votes

At 10 am on Sunday, Maya Devi (80) left her home in Gurgaon’s Kanhai village, accepted a “tempo” driver’s offer of a ride, and made her way to the Government High School nearby to vote. The wife of an Army man who died a few years ago, Devi said, “My daughter and other relatives kept telling me not to come because of my health, but I was determined to vote. It is the only way I can contribute to my country… I am illiterate and don’t even know who to vote for. But, my daughter will guide me,” she said.

Other residents of the Gurgaon and Badshahpur Assembly constituencies, which are among the nine that fall within the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, however, were more decided about the issues on which they were voting, with “nationalism” and “terrorism” figuring in almost all conversations. Gurgaon is set for a showdown between the incumbent MP, BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress’s Captain Ajay Singh, and Jannayak Janata Party’s Mehmood Khan. The JJP and AAP have tied up for this election.

Ravi Yadav, who works at a multinational corporation and voted at a polling booth in Sector 47, said, “Nationalism, taking a stand against terrorism, and a strong reputation in the global community were at the top of my mind while deciding whom to vote for today. Last time, I had voted for change because I wanted to see what someone else could offer. This is the first time nationalism is figuring as a deciding factor for me.”

Another “self-employed” voter there, who preferred not to be named, said, “I am voting for the BJP. I feel the Congress is too corrupt and favours Muslims. BJP is making the right moves. Some people are dissatisfied, but a Prime Minister cannot satisfy everyone. There are allegations that there are no jobs, but I feel the youth today are just aspiring for too much. Everyone wants white-collar jobs, even if they don’t have qualifications. The government has come up with so many schemes to help people, and they should utilise such schemes instead. The country has moved in the right direction in the last five years. I am voting for continuity.”

In Nuh district, however, Sunil Kumar, who drives an Ola cab, said, “People in our area will not vote for Modi because they believe he had a role in the 2002 riots. But I will vote for him. I feel he has worked to change the country’s image,” he said.

Shahabuddin, a Nuh resident confirmed this. “It is not just 2002. A lot of fear has set in in our community in the last five years.Even otherwise, we are unhappy with the work done by this government, or by the MP,” he said.

He has never visited this area. He started coming in the last few weeks to ask for votes.”Back in Kanhai village, Sunil Yadav, who has an appliances shop, stood next to Maya Devi, who sat in the shade of a tree, waiting for her daughter to arrange for a vehicle to take her home. Yadav said he voted for the BJP because of “deshprem”. When asked about steps taken by the Prime Minister, like demonetisation, however, he said, “There were some issues because of it. But if we want change, we must tolerate some hardship. There were problems then, but things have returned to normal now.”