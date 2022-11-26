National security, bulldozer and Ram Mandir key topics in Yogi Adityanath’s Gujarat speeches

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday attacked the Congress for “appeasing Muslims” by opposing the reconstruction of the Somnath temple and branded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “true sympathiser of terrorism”.

A recurrent theme across all three of his public addresses was that of national security and pride associated with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which, according to Adityanath, has been restored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also appealed to the public to not vote for the Congress and the AAP and hailed his own administration in Uttar Pradesh and said “professional rioters, goons and criminals”, who flourished “under the patronage of the Congress and their allied parties”, have been bulldozed in UP to make the state riot-free.

Evoking sentiments towards the Ram temple, Adityanath said, “In 1990, the yatra towards Ayodhya was started after seeking blessings at the Somnath temple. People used to say that if the Ram Temple is built, there will be bloodshed. I say not even a mosquito will die.”

He added, “Now, riots do not happen in Uttar Pradesh. The professional rioters, goons and criminals, who flourished under the patronage of the Congress and its allied parties, who used to oppress the poor, businesspersons and the common people, have been bulldozed.”

In Bhavnagar’s Gariadhar, Adityanath spoke of an improved national security under PM Modi. “Earlier, there used to be attacks every other day. When Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat, curfew and riots ended forever. When he became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks stopped altogether.”

He added, “Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s cultural heritage is being honoured and taken to new heights. By constructing the tallest statue of Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel in the world in Kevadia, PM Modi honoured him. He also honoured Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and in five places he was associated with, development of the panchteerth is being done by the BJP under Modi’s leadership.”

He further said, “Congress never honoured Sardar sahab. When Sardar sahab wanted to restore Somnath temple, Congress had opposed it. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed it. Congress, for the sake of the Muslim vote bank, never wanted to respect your faith. But Sardar sahab had pledged here that an independent India will not accept symbols of oppression and had taken forward the work of rebuilding the Somnath temple. Back then, president of India Rajendra Prasad wanted to attend the ceremony but efforts were made to stop him.” Adityanath further asked the crowd to not support the Congress.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made it a point to mention at all the three public addresses that Gujarat does not witness curfews, riots and Naxal threat anymore. Attacking Kejriwal, he said, “He is a true sympathiser of terrorism. He opposes Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and when the Indian Army does a surgical strike in Pakistan, he demands proof from our brave soldiers. Don’t waste your votes on those who are corrupt and support terrorism.”

Adityanath further added, “No self-respecting person should vote for Congress or AAP. These two parties are power-hungry. They do not care about the country’s security, development or security of the common citizens.”

Gujarat will go to polls in two-phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting will be held on December 8.

Adityanath later attended a roadshow at Viramgam in Ahmedabad along with BJP candidate Hardik Patel. Recurrent chants of “Jai Shree Ram” and “Modi, Modi” by the crowd continued till the end of the roadshow.