National Conference fields former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi in Anantnag seat

AMID TALKS of an alliance between the National Conference and Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the NC on Tuesday announced former J&K High Court judge Justice Hasnain Masoodi as its candidate from Anantnag constituency.

The seat was a matter of contention between the two parties since Congress sought to field its own candidate and offered NC its support in one of the two parliamentary constituencies in Jammu. However, the NC wants to contest all three parliamentary seats in Kashmir region and also announced candidates for the three seats. Click for more election news

The party has offered its support to the Congress in two constituencies in Jammu and while discussions are on with regard to Ladakh.

The constituency was last held by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti till she resigned to take oath as J&K Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of both the NC and Congress have stated that alliance talks are still on and a final meeting to this effect will take place between AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, AICC general secretary (incharge J&K) Ambika Soni, Pradesh Congress chief G A Mir and NC president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on Wednesday.

Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “We had wished that both parties should shake hands to fight these elections so that divisive forces can be kept out. Seat sharing is being discussed between our leadership in Delhi and the NC.”

Mir said the formula offered by the NC was “Congress could contest two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh”. “But considering the changing situation on the ground, we had told them that the NC can contest one seat in Jammu but Congress has to contest one seat in Kashmir. So that is what we are discussing,” he said.

NC provincial president (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani told The Indian Express, “Talks with the Congress are still on, there is no breakdown. We have authorised the party president to take a final call on this…”