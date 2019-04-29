Nashik: In bastion, the loneliness of Chhagan Bhujbal

The sprawling 30,000 sq ft mansion situated in the heart of the five-acre Bhujbal Farms was once said to be the epicentre of Nashik’s politics. Hangers-on would linger in its sprawling lawns. Today the place bears a deserted look and stands testimony to former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chaggan Bhujbal’s declining political fortunes.

Bhujbal once sold vegetables for a living. But jumping parties and loyalties with ease, he had gone on to lord over prime real-estate and business interests worth crores.

In 2016, Bhujbal, who was with the NCP, was arrested on charges of money-laundering, pressed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED alleged that Bhujbal had received kickbacks in the proposed construction of a state library in Kalina and the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, when he was the Public Works Department minister in the Congress-NCP government.

After spending over 26 months in jail, Bhujbal was released on bail in 2018. With a bulk of his supporters having deserted him, he is trying to reassert his claim on Nashik.

His nephew Sameer Bhujbal, who was arrested in the same case, is the NCP’s candidate from Nashik and will be squaring off against sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse. The constituency votes on April 29.

The initial situation seems to have been inimical to the Bhujbal clan. All the six Assembly segments in Nashik Lok Sabha constituency have a BJP or Shiv Sena MLA. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Pawan Pawar was also seen as likely to make a dent in Bhujbal’s OBC support base.

However, the entry of BJP rebel and sitting MLA Manikrao Kokate has allowed the Bhujbals a level playing field. The Bhujbals are hoping that Kokate, a Maratha, would eat into the votes of Godse, his clansman.

They are also counting on the supporters of Raj Thackeray, the supremo of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which is not in the race but is believed to be working for the Congress-NCP. The MNS has a strong presence in Nashik and at one time, three of its MLAs had been elected from the city.

However, others believe Bhujbal’s past may trip him this time. Apart from the corruption charges, the Bhujbal family is accused of fraying the social fabric of the city and paving the way for criminals to enter politics. In Nashik, there are several stories of his alleged high-handedness. In 2009, after then Nashik police commissioner V D Mishra had tried to extern four politicians with known criminal records, including Bhujbal aide Kailas Mudaliar, he had been transferred. It was only after Nashik residents took out protest marches that the transfer order was revoked.

“They may claim to have worked for the development of the city but the Bhujbals have caused substantial damage to the political climate of this city. Electing them back to power would be an irreparable loss,” Godse said.

Bhujbal, however, denied playing any role in the criminalistion of the city’s politics.

He said, “If Bhujbal is responsible, what has the present government been doing? I have done so much for this city. They don’t have anything else to attack me on and this issue is raked up.”

Bhujbal, who was also a member of the Shiv Sena and one of the first MLAs to be elected from the party in 1985, attributes his fighting spirit to late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. “I have spent my formative years in the Sena with Balasaheb Thackeray. I guess this fighting spirit comes from there,” he said.

Sitting in his sprawling office dotted with Victorian paintings, Bhujbal is these days busy working the phones to strengthen alliances in the constituency with 18 lakh voters.

Pointing to a painting depicting ‘Napolean Crossing the Alps’ mounted behind his chair, he said, “Napolean overcame odds to succeed. I am sure I will too.”