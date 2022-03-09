Narendranagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Narendranagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Narendranagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Subodh Uniyal. The Narendranagar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

narendranagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jagdish Kuliyal CPI 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 89,67,274 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Gopal INC 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 11,25,097 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa Rawat AAP 1 Graduate 32 Rs 42,12,500 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranbeer Singh Aswal Uttarakhand Janata Party 0 Graduate 55 Rs 32,74,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Sardar Singh Pundir UKD 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 8,96,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subodh Uniyal BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,61,96,232 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

narendranagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subodh Uniyal BJP 1 Post Graduate 57 Rs 78,48,034 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Hakim Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 40,90,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Himanshu Bijalwan INC 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,70,98,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,25,05,811 ~ 1 Crore+ Jagdish Kuliyal CPI 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 77,87,823 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Gopal IND 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,20,487 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sardar Singh UKD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 5,82,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Negi Sainik Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

narendranagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subodh Uniyal INC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 30,84,362 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aditya Kothari IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,53,91,968 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 76,66,626 ~ 76 Lacs+ Om Gopal Rawat BJP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,61,215 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rukam Singh Pokhriyal BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 3,55,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sanjay Kothiyal UKDP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 76,30,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Sardar Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 1,46,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Soban Singh UtRM 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 23,47,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

