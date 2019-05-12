Narendra Modi: Why is award-wapsi gang silent on Alwar rape?

TARGETING THE Congress government in Rajasthan over the recent gangrape case in Alwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the state government tried to suppress news of the incident until polling on the seat was over.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency, Modi also hit out at the “award-wapsi gang” for not raising their voice about the incident.

The award-wapsi gang is a reference to the writers, filmmakers and artistes who returned their awards in the initial years of the Modi government, claiming that the Sahitya Akademi and other such organisations were silent spectators during alleged attack on their freedom of expression.

Modi today said: “The whole country is seeing what the Congress is doing for women’s safety. For the past three days, a news from Rajasthan’s Alwar is slowly coming out. A Dalit daughter was gangraped there two weeks ago. But instead of nabbing the culprits, the Congress government and the police there got busy trying to hide the case. There were elections in Rajasthan and the Congress government there did not want the news to come out before the elections.”

Instead of providing the victim justice, the Congress government worked on saving its votes, Modi alleged. “This is the reality of Congress’s Nyay. They feared that the news might affect their votes and thus ignored the voice of the victim,” he said.

Lashing out at the “award-wapsi gang” for their silence on the matter, he said: “Ye jo award wapsi ki gang thhi, zara usko poochhna chahta hoon ki Alwar ke beti pe balatkar hua, aap kyu so gaye hai (I want to ask the award-wapsi gang, why are you sleeping after this gangrape?)”

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency. Mentioning the 1998 Operation Shakti, under which India successfully conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran, Modi emphasising the importance of a powerful government and the combination of technology and political will power.

“What can be the result when ability of our scientists and courageous step of the government comes together… today’s date (May 11) is an example of that. On this day 21 years ago [1998], India conducted atomic tests under Operation Shakti… This told us what strong political will power can do for the security of the country. With the test, it was clear that India had the ability even before but the government before (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee’s did not have the courage to take such a decision. Such success can be achieved only when national security is the highest priority,” he said.

“Whenever there is ‘Mahamilawati’ government, it puts national security at risk. Remember the Third Front government? The Samajwadi Party was part of that; what did it do to the country? Many people connected to our intelligence and security have written so much on this… They said that government destroyed intelligence system from inside. It’s good that the Vajpayee government came after that and took steps to compensate for the loss and saved the country,” he said.

He called it unfortunate that after the Vajpayee government, the country saw a “remote-controlled” government that wasted two precious decades and was marked by scams. Slamming the Opposition for asking his caste, he said, “Whoever thinks of himself as poor, I am of his caste. Poverty is my only caste, You have earned so much money in the name of casteism and by oppressing the poor. But that does not mean you keep making fun of my caste.”