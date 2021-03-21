PM Modi: FB down for 50 mins, but vikaas down in Bengal for 50 years

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that “everyone was worried” after “WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services were down for 50-55 minutes” on Friday night, “but in Bengal, development (vikaas) and dreams have been down for 50-55 years”.

Addressing a BJP rally in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur, Modi said, “People of Bengal have seen the destruction by Congress and the Left. Then the TMC ruined their dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone. Now give us five years and I promise that we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction.”

Modi said while the nation is moving towards a single-window project clearance system, there is a similar system in West Bengal called the “bhaipo window system” — the Prime Minister did not name the Chief Minister’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. “Nothing happens here without passing through this window. Because of this, a lot of old industries have shut down. The only industry that is running is the mafia industry.”

The Prime Minister also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of running a “school of cruelty” where the syllabus includes “syndicate and cut money” and “anarchy and extortion” are part of training.

Criticising Banerjee for her government’s opposition to the New Education Policy (NEP), the PM said, “We want the poor to easily become engineers, CEOs, doctors. But Didi opposes this too. She does not want to implement it here. Didi does not worry about the future of the youth.”

Modi also appealed to the people to vote fearlessly as the election is “different this time”. “The entire world watched how Didi destroyed your rights during the 2018 panchayat polls. But this time the election will not be like the last time. This time you vote without any fear and intimidation,” he said.

The PM further said that the BJP is the only real party of Bengal as Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born here. “The BJP is indebted to West Bengal. BJP was born out of the Jan Sangh which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee who was born here. The values and cultures of Asutosh Mookerjee and his son, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, are in the DNA of the BJP,” he said.

Modi again accused Banerjee of standing like a “wall” in front of all development schemes launched by the Centre. “Bengal has been ruined by the TMC in the last 10 years. People of Bengal gave her 10 years but she gave 10 years full of loot, corruption and misrule.”

The PM praised West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for fighting the Mamata Banerjee government tooth and nail. “Your enthusiasm is clearly saying, ‘abki baar, BJP sarkar’. He has come under attacks but he never bowed down to them.”