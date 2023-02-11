scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
PM Narendra Modi to address two rallies in Tripura today

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have recently also visited the poll-bound state prior to the Assembly elections which will be held on February 16.

PM Modi TripuraA second visit of the Prime Minister is expected on February 13, Sarkar added. (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Tripura Saturday. He is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around noon, and the second at Gomati, scheduled to start at 3 pm, the party’s state media-in-charge Sunit Sarkar said. A second visit of the Prime Minister is expected on February 13, Sarkar added.

The PM will be received in the state by Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party’s state unit president Rajib Bhattacharya at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Sarkar informed.

Also read |BJP lines up PM Modi to Amit Shah, CMs of NE states and tinsel town stars for Tripura campaign

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have recently also visited the poll-bound state prior to the Assembly elections which will be held on February 16.

Security has been strengthened in view of the PM’s visit on Saturday.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:27 IST
