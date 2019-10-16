Maharashtra elections: Savarkar was deprived of Bharat Ratna, says PM Modi in Akola

A day after the Maharashtra BJP promised to confer the Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in its manifesto for the upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the Hindutva ideologue had been “deprived” of India’s highest civilian honour. Speaking at a rally in Akola, Modi said that nationalism is at the core of nation-building because of the teachings of Savarkar.

“Savarkar was deprived of a Bharat Ratna. It is due to his sanskar (values) that we put nationalism as the basis for nation-building,” PM Modi said.

Attacking the Opposition, the Prime Minister added that those who denied Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna were the same people who “abused and insulted” Savarkar “at every opportunity”.

Calling the Opposition “shameless”, he attacked them for ‘stalling attempts’ to implement Ambedkar’s Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly polls, that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra. I want to tell such people that J&K and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti,” Modi said. “How dare they question (abrogation of) Article 370 and ask how is it connected to Maharashtra polls?”

In its manifesto released on Tuesday, the party pledged to honour social reformers, including Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. “Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule ani Swatantrata Veer Savarkar yancha Bharat Ratna gaurav vhawa ya sathi prayatna karu (We will strive to honour Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Swatantrata Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna),” says the manifesto.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Savarkar was a great revolutionary and freedom fighter… Why should we look at such great persons with a narrow political prism. Let the nation unite and graciously bestow the award which he truly deserves.”

PM Modi was campaigning in Maharashtra ahead of the October 21 election. The results of the polls will be declared on October 24.

(With inputs from PTI)