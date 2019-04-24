Narendra Modi repeatedly violating code of conduct, why no action: Congress to poll panel

The Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission, demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “repeated violation” of the model code of conduct. The party said Modi’s road show in Ahmedabad after he cast his vote was a blatant violation of the code and asked why the poll panel is “reluctant” to take action against the Prime Minister.

“There has been repeated violation of the model code of conduct by the Prime Minister. You have taken action against the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, you have taken action against a Congress leader from Punjab, you have taken action against a sitting minister from Modi government but why are you reluctant to take action against the Prime Minister? Today the road show of the Prime Minister was a clear violation of the model code of conduct,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

In a petition to the EC, submitted by senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, the Congress said the “Prime Minister has become a habitual offender and such audacity stems from complete non-action against him by the (Election) Commission for his almost daily violations. There is no doubt now that the Prime Minister is being treated as being above the law…..there cannot be two sets of laws – one for Modi and Amit Shah while another for the rest”.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the matter from Gujarat Chief Election Officer (CEO) after the Congress submitted its complaint.

The Congress, Ramesh said, has in the last few days provided video evidence of the Prime Minister’s statements which were in violation of the poll code.

“There are no two model code of conduct. There is only one model code of conduct and it applies to the Prime Minister, it applies to the chief ministers, it applies to MPs, it applies to anybody….There is still time for the election commission to take action against the Prime Minister….We expect the Prime Minister is treated the same way as other political leaders are treated,” Ramesh said.

In another complaint, the Congress demanded action against BJP president Amit Shah for his references to the armed forces in a campaign speech in West Bengal.