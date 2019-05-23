Narendra Modi drops ‘chowkidar’ from Twitter handle, says will take spirit to ‘next level’

As the BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday removed the prefix ‘chowkidar’ from his Twitter handle. A name he had added at the beginning of the elections, Modi said it will remain an “integral part” of him. Modi said it was time to take the chowkidar spirit “to the next level” as he urged other leaders and citizens to drop the name from their handles as well.

“Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress,” Modi tweeted. “The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!”

According to Modi, at least one crore people had pledged to be chowkidars, as part of his campaign. He claimed the hashtag on social media had been used 20 lakh times, and had 1,600 crore impressions.