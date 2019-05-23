Toggle Menu
Live TV
Narendra Modi drops ‘chowkidar’ from Twitter handle, says will take spirit to ‘next level’https://indianexpress.com/elections/narendra-modi-removes-chowkidar-on-twitter-5745081/

Narendra Modi drops ‘chowkidar’ from Twitter handle, says will take spirit to ‘next level’

Modi said it will remain an "integral part" of him. Modi said it was time to take the chowkidar spirit "to the next level" as he urged other leaders and citizens to drop the name from their handles as well.

Narendra Modi drops 'chowkidar' from Twitter handle, says will take spirit to 'next level'
Modi said it was time to take the chowkidar spirit “to the next level” as he urged other leaders and citizens to drop the name from their handles as well.

As the BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday removed the prefix ‘chowkidar’ from his Twitter handle. A name he had added at the beginning of the elections, Modi said it will remain an “integral part” of him. Modi said it was time to take the chowkidar spirit “to the next level” as he urged other leaders and citizens to drop the name from their handles as well.

“Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress,” Modi tweeted. “The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!”

Also read | Will build ‘strong & inclusive India’, Modi tweets after resounding victory

According to Modi, at least one crore people had pledged to be chowkidars, as part of his campaign. He claimed the hashtag on social media had been used 20 lakh times, and had 1,600 crore impressions.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android