Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi on ties with UK firm

Seeking to drive a wedge in the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday referred to BSP chief Mayawati and the SP’s Akhilesh Yadav as “maukaparast” (opportunists) arch-rivals, who have formed a “mahamilawati” (highly adulterated) alliance to increase their wealth.

Advertising

Modi also targeted Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress president’s former business partner got a defence offset contract during the UPA’s tenure when the two had previous “experience only in dalali and liaisoning”.

Addressing a rally in Bhadohi, which adjoins his Varanasi constituency, Modi said: “When bua (Mayawati) and babua

(Akhilesh) were arch rivals, then the chief minister (Mayawati) had named the district (Bhadohi) as Sant Ravidas Nagar. But ‘babua’, due to his self pride, removed the name when he came to power.”

“Was this not a disrespect towards Ravidas? …And today, the same bua is seeking votes for the same babua.”

Read | ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will give rise to ‘mahabhrashtachar’: PM Modi

Advertising

The Prime Minister also alleged that the SP and BSP made money for themselves and their relatives during their tenure. “For a long time, I was chief minister of a prosperous state like Gujarat and for the last five years, you had given me the task of pradhan sevak. Eighteen years is a long time. Has there been a single taint on this person?” he said.

“Is there any discussion on my property, farmhouse, bungalow in any foreign country, anything that I have done for my family, pushed ahead my brothers and nephews? What else does the country need?”

He also alleged that the Congress, SP and BSP had always made people fight against each other in the name of caste and worked for their own benefits. “Always remember that the Congress, SP and BSP divide people in the name of caste and benefit only their own families. Remember the big faces of these parties a few decades back and how they are living the lavish life today,” he said Prime Minister.

At a rally in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, the PM said Gandhi was associated with Backops and though the company was closed, his partner and friend got a contract to manufacture submarines in 2011. “Ab naamdar se janata puchh rahi hai aapko aur aapke partner ko to sirf dalali ka anubhav tha ya liaisoning ka anubhav tha. Ye submarine banane wali line mein aap kaise ghus gaye? Kisne mauka diya (now people are asking how did he get into manufacturing submarines when he and his friends only had experience in brokering and liaisoning. Who gave you the chance?),” he said.

According to the PM, Backops actually means Back Office Operations and the name gels with the deeds of the Congress president because such operations are always carried out behind the curtain.

“Ever since the scam has come to light, the naamdar (dynast) and all courtiers are angry. First Bofors guns, then helicopters and now submarines…the more one digs, the more links of naamdars are coming to light. Michel Mama is still spilling the beans,’’ the PM said, equating the Congress with lies, fraud and trickery.

He said new voters did not carry any baggage and are rejecting those who treat the country as their property. The young generation is not buying the Modi Hatao slogan, he said, accusing the Congress of showing “criminal negligence” in not providing basic amenities to people within 25 years of independence.

In Bhadohi and at another rally in Gwalior, MP, the PM said that politics today can be classified into four strands: “naampanthi’’, vaampanthi (leftists), daampanthi and damanpanthi (moneybags and oppressors), and vikaspanthi (politics of development)”. “The new voters will not vote for just five years but for their own life in the 21st century,” he said.

Referring to Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, who was declared a global terrorist by the United Nations (UN) recently, Modi said, “A couple of days ago, the biggest organisation in the world declared Masood Azhar, who has claimed hundreds of lives in India, a global terrorist. Are you happy? Is Modi working properly? Pakistan, which was hosting parties for him, is now compelled to act against Masood Azhar. This is the impact of India’s growing prowess.”