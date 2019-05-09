Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Azamgarh no longer linked to terrorism after 2014, says Modi

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Azamgarh no longer linked to terrorism after 2014, says Modihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-bjp-congress-lok-sabha-elections-live-updates-2019-5719210/
Earlier, addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi said, “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi…oh Didi….I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the city is no longer linked to terrorism since his government was formed in 2014. He also alleged that electricity in the state was provided on the basis of caste and that there has been no discrimination in UP in the last five years.
Earlier, addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi…oh Didi….I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Haryana’s Sirsa and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, taunting him for a remark that selling ‘pakodas’ is a job worth doing.
Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh. Follow LIVE updates here.
Former President Giani Zail Singh’s son-in-law Sarvant Singh Channy on Thursday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
A former Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Channy served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab from September 2014 to May 3, 2019.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s petition challenging the Returning Officer’s decision to reject his nomination from the Varanasi.
The RO had rejected his papers citing discrepancies. He was sacked from the BSF after a video of him complaining about the quality of food provided to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day is scheduled to hold rallies in several places in Uttar Pradesh. He will be addressing the crowd in UP's Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj later in the day today.
