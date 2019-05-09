Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Azamgarh no longer linked to terrorism after 2014, says Modi

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the city is no longer linked to terrorism since his government was formed in 2014. He also alleged that electricity in the state was provided on the basis of caste and that there has been no discrimination in UP in the last five years.

Earlier, addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi…oh Didi….I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Haryana’s Sirsa and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, taunting him for a remark that selling ‘pakodas’ is a job worth doing.