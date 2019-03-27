Modi, Rahul Gandhi among star campaigners in Tripura; CPIM unsure

Tripura government Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the star campaigner for the BJP in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Congress party informed that party president Rahul Gandhi would be their star campaigner apart from a few other leaders who would address poll campaigns in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Kirit Bikram Institution (KBI) Grounds at Udaipur in Gomati district on April 6. BJP president Amit Shah, General Secretary Ram Madhav and others are also expected to campaign in the state.

Earlier on February 9, Modi addressed a rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala city, where he inaugurated a host of new projects, including a 33-km long railway line from Garjee in Gomati district till Belonia in South Tripura.

Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey informed that Rahul would address election campaign rallies in the state. Rahul had visited Tripura on March 20 and addressed a rally at Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tripura ADC.

Other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sharmistha Mukherjee, Navjyot Singh Sidhu, Sachin Pilot would also visit the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Dey said.

However, Tripura CPIM is still undecided about their star campaigners for the upcoming elections.

“The party is yet to decide about having a leader from outside the state for campaigning,” state Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies – West Tripura and East Tripura (ST Reserved) constituencies. Around 25,98,290 voters are scheduled to exercise their adult franchise rights on April 11 and April 18 in the two seats respectively.