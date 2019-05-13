Mamata Banerjee asks voters not to give a single vote for PM Modi

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday asked voters not to give a single vote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country will be destroyed by him.

Modi had not done anything for the country for the past five years, she told a public rally at Namkahana in the Sundarbans area.

“If you choose the `chowkidar’ as Prime Minister, the country will be destroyed by him. The voters can oust him by not giving a single vote to BJP”, the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

“BJP has killed and lynched minorities, advisasis and journalists also”, she alleged.

“There is nothing to get afraid of BJP. Don’t vote for it. Also, if a single vote goes to CPI-M and Congress, it will strengthen BJP’s hands”.

Banerjee attacked Modi for demonetisation, which she alleged, had “killed” three crore jobs in the country and affected farming practices.

Prices of petrol, gas, diesel has risen over the last five years, she said.

Referring to West Bengal, she blamed the BJP government for going back on its words to construct the Tajpur port.

The state will develop the Tajpur deep-sea port on its own as the Centre did nothing to start work on the project in the past three years, she had declared in January.

Banerjee said the TMC government has been able to bring down unemployment in the state by about 40 per cent, while demonetisation had taken away three crore jobs across the country.

“We have also decided to mobilise Rs 1000 crore in the next three to four years to build a bridge over Muriganga river in Gangasagar for which detailed project report has to be made”, she added.