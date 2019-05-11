Congress govt in Rajasthan suppressed Alwar gangrape news because of polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of suppressing the news related to the Alwar gangrape case because of elections and attacked the grand old party for playing “votebank politics”.

“The story of the gangrape of a Dalit daughter which took place two weeks ago is now coming out gradually,” Modi said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

“Instead of arresting those involved in this heinous crime, Rajasthan’s Congress government and the police got busy in hiding it as they did not want it to come out before the polling was over,” he said. “They wanted to suppress the news, save the accused for the sake of the vote bank,” the prime minister said. Click here for more election news

“I want to ask the ‘award-wapsi’ gang, why are they quite now?” he said.

The case pertains to an 18-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped by five men in front of her husband in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The accused also uploaded a video of the crime on social media.

The family members of the victim have accused the police of not taking appropriate action on the pretext of “increased workload” during the elections, adding that if an action was taken on time and accused were arrested, the circulation of the video could have been prevented. The Rajasthan police have so far arrested three of the five accused in the case.

Prior to PM Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati too accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government and said that the state government did not let the matter come to anyone’s notice by “terrorising” the victim’s family till the elections were done.

She also appealed to the Supreme Court to step in so that the victim could get justice, alleging that justice might not be served under the present circumstances.