Narendra Modi: Party that can’t have Opposition leader in Lok Sabha dreams of having PM

Taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a party that does not have adequate numbers to get a Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is dreaming to see its leader take over as the Prime Minister following the elections.

He maintained that like the 2014 general election, the people are not ready to make any Leader of Opposition this time as well.

“Jo log 50-55 seat lekar ke vipaksh ka neta bananey ki sthiti mein nahi hai woh pradhan mantri banne ke liye darji ke paas kapde sila rahey hai (Those who are not even in the position to become the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha with 50-55 seats are today getting clothes stitched to become the PM),” Modi said at a rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday also addressed rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki and in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

At the UP rallies, Modi asked people to vote for the BJP to get “rashtriya suraksha (national security)”. He said, “130 crore Bharat-vaasion ki suraksha ke liye hum kahin par bhi ghus karke maar sakte hain…. Modi sahi kar raha hai? Aap khush hain? (For the security of 130 crore Indians, we can kill by entering anywhere. Is Modi doing the right thing or not? Are you happy or not?)”

He told the gathering in Bahraich to keep in mind that when terror strikes, places of religious belief such as the “Awadh region”, comprising the “Ramayan circuit” and “Buddha circuit”, become the first targets.

The Prime Minister, who will be in Ayodhya on Wednesday, alleged that the SP, BSP and the Congress cannot fight terrorism.

“Abhi apko mandiron mein, bazaaron mein, railway station par, bus station par bam dhamake ki khabrein nahi sunayi deti. Yeh dhamake bandh huay ki nahi huay? Yeh Modi ke dar ke karan bandh hua hai (Do you hear news of blasts at temples, markets, railway or bus stations any longer? Have these bomb blasts stopped or not? They have stopped due to the fear of Modi).”

Questioning whether the Congress, which has promised to take away special rights of the Army (AFSPA, which empowers the forces in insurgency-hit areas), can even fight terrorism, Modi said, “Yeh wo log hai jo aatank ke gola-barood mein bhi bhagwa dhundne ki koshish karte hain (These are people who look for saffron even in blasts and explosions).”

Without naming the Congress, he alleged that “sleeper cells” of terror outfits grew across the country during “their” regime.

Taking the attack to the SP and BSP, “Can the SP and BSP give you a strong government? Is there any possibility of that?”

In Muzaffarpur, referring to the district’s famed litchis and mangoes, Modi said their sweetness may well have left a bitter taste in the mouth of Opposition leaders.

“The NDA has a clear-cut policy. But do they (Opposition leaders) ever tell you at their rallies what their policies are? Their only interest is in getting more numbers (in Lok Sabha) and engage in corrupt practices,” he maintained.

Referring to the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, Modi said, “Abhi Michel-mama aaye hai, aur bhi chacha, kaka hai wo aayenge (We have extradited only Christian Michel. Many more will be back soon).”

While he did not elaborate on the scam, the Prime Minister said each paisa looted from the poor has to be accounted for.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi of the BJP shared the dais with the Prime Minister.