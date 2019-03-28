Did PM Modi’s Mission Shakti address violate model code? EC decision tomorrow

The Election Commission on Friday will decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on India successfully testing an anti-satellite missile is a violation of the model code of conduct.

Addressing the media on Thursday, poll panel officer Sandeep Saxena said the decision will be announced tomorrow.

On Wednesday, EC officials had told The Indian Express that what is already under examination by them are the precedents of such a national address by the Prime Minister shortly before the Lok Sabha polls and whether “national security” could be invoked by the ruling NDA for the urgency of the address.

Besides this, the poll panel had directed a committee of four officers to examine the matter thoroughly after the opposition claimed that the announcement was a violation of the poll code. The EC directed the team to ensure official machinery and the government office were not misused to the advantage of the ruling party and also sought a report in this regard.

Although the EC’s permission wasn’t sought before the address was aired, sources had earlier said that the government was under no obligation to approach the panel since it did not directly use public broadcasters — Doordarshan and All India Radio — for the purpose.