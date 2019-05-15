Modi used to mock Manmohan but today nation is making fun of PM: Rahul in Punjab

Raising the poll pitch in Punjab, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked Narendra Modi over unkept promises and contrasted the previous UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh with the present dispensation. “Modi used to make fun of former PM Manmohan Singh but after five years now Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him (Modi),” the Congress chief said while addressing a rally at Bargari in Faridkot.

Stepping up his attack, Gandhi said the Prime Minister thinks “only person can run the country” while actually it is the people who run the nation.

While canvassing for Congress candidate Mohd Sadique from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, Gandhi also referred to sacrilege incidents in 2015 and promised strict action against those involved in the desecration of religious scriptures.

“I recall coming here when your ‘dharam’ (Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib) was disrespected. And those who did wrong, strict action will be taken against them and I give you guarantee on this,” he added.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Bathinda, had lashed out at the BJP’s ally SAD over the sacrilege issue.

Gandhi also raised the Rafale jet deal issue and dared Modi to hold a debate with him on corruption. He also castigated the BJP government for demonetisation and “Gabbar Singh Tax” and claimed that these two decisions of Modi government had “destroyed” the economy and left lakhs jobless. The Congress President also hit out at Modi for not crediting Rs 15 lakh in accounts of every citizen, saying the prime minister “lied” to people on this and on giving two crore jobs.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the last phase of elections on May 19.