Congress imposed Manmohan Singh as ‘acting PM’ on India: Modi in Madhya Pradesh

After accusing the Congress of maligning his image and calling Rahul Gandhi’s father Rajiv Gandhi ‘Brashtachari No. 1’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked his predecessor Manmohan Singh and referred to him as “acting prime minister imposed on the country” by the grand old party.

While addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, Modi said that the Congress “imposed” an acting prime minister at the helm of the country for 10 years.

He took a jibe at Congress and said, “Chahe remote se sarkar chalani ho ya phir video game khelna ho,actor se zayada yeh log soch nahi pate.Tabhi toh Prime Minister in making ke samajhdar hone ke intezar mein Congress ne 10 saal tak iss desh par ek acting Prime Minister thop diya tha.” (Whether it is running a remote-control government or play video games, these people (Congress) cannot think above acting. This is why they ‘imposed’ an acting Prime Minister at the helm of the country and waited till the ‘Prime Minister in making’ became wise.)

Meanwhile, Singh, in an exclusive interview to PTI on Sunday, said that Modi should be shown an exit door as his tenure of five years is the ‘most traumatic and devastating.’

Singh alleged that the past five years only witnessed “stench” of corruption peaking to “unimaginable proportions”, adding demonetisation was perhaps the “biggest scam” of independent India.

Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image. He took a swipe at Rahul, saying, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)’.”

To his remarks, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul.”