Frustrated with ‘imminent defeat’, Mamata threatens to put me behind bars: Modi in Kolkata

Ratcheting up his attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “frustrated over her imminent defeat” and has threatened to put him behind bars after the general elections.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Mathurapur, the Prime Minister also claimed that the West Bengal Police, in connivance with the state government, was trying to wipe out evidence of statue desecration in Kolkata.

“It was the TMC goons who were involved in vandalism. They were the ones to desecrate the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The police officers are trying to wipe out evidences of the incident to protect the TMC goons. The TMC and their goons have made Bengal a hell,” he claimed, insisting that those involved in the act of vandalising should be given exemplary punishment.

On Tuesday, Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s massive road show. A bust of 19th century Bengali reformer and polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was desecrated during the clashes.

“Didi has lost her cool in the face of imminent defeat. She has become so frustrated that she is threatening me that she will put me behind bars,” he said.

Taking a dig at Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Modi also said that the “aunt-nephew jodi is only interested in looting Bengal”.

