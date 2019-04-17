In process of abusing me, Congress has started maligning entire backward community: PM Modi 

Attacking the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “abusing” him and the entire backward community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the Congress and its allies have a single point agenda of removing him from power.

“The opposition has no ideology. They are not telling what they did for 50-55 years. Neither are they revealing what they will do in the next five years. Whether in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka or Maharashtra, the Opposition has only one agenda, ‘Modi hatao‘ (Remove Modi). Everywhere they are raising the bogey of Modi hatao,” he said. Click here for more election stories

Addressing a rally in Akluj town of Madha constituency in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, Modi, without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, said people with famous names had been “abusing” him for a long time but now they had started to abuse the entire backward community. “Mujhe gali dete dete, Congress ke namdar ab poore pichade samaj ko gali dene may jut gaye hai. (In the process of abusing me, the Congress leader has now resorted to abusing the entire backward community),” Modi said.

“Naamdaar ne pehle chowkidaro ko chor kaha. Jab sab chowkidar ban kar maidan may aa gaye, jab har Hindustani apne ko chowkidar kehna laga… tab inke mooh ko taala lag gaya, mooh chhoopaker ghoom ne lage… chowkidar chor hai mamla chala nahi to ab wo kah rahe hain ki jiska bhi naam Modi hey woh sare chor hai (‘Naamdaar’ had initially termed chowkidar (watchman) as chor (thief). But when everyone came forward to say they too were chowkidars, they had to shut up. When ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan did not work out, they have now started saying that everyone with Modi as their name was a thief,” the Prime Minister said.

“Pichde hone ki wajah se… hum pichdo ko anek baar aisi pareshaniya jhelne padti hai, anek baar Congress aur unke sathiyo ne mere haisiyat batane wali, meri jaati batane wali gali dene me koi kami nahi rakhi hai (Because we belong to backward communities, we have to often face such problems. Several times, Congress and its friends have abused me because of the community I belong to),” Modi said.

Modi said he himself had become used to such abuses, but warned the Congress and its allies not to humiliate backward communities, tribals, and Dalits.

“Are mujhe gali do, mai bardasht kar loonga… agar kisi pichde samaj ko gali denge, to Modi bardasht nahi karenga, yeh desh bardashat nahi karenga (You can abuse me, but if you abuse the backward communities and Dalits, Modi will not tolerate it, this country will not tolerate it,” he said.

The PM urged the crowd to punish people who use abusive language against Dalits. “Saja denge ya nahi..(Will you punish them or not),” he asked, adding that those who run their own empire will not understand the pain.

Modi claimed he had been working relentlessly for the poor. “Whether it be power, irrigation, houses for poor or for farmers, my government is working with honesty, unmindful of the abuses being hurled at me.”

Turning his attention once again, as he has been doing at all his rallies in Maharashtra, to NCP Sharad Pawar, Modi said, “Pawar attacked me saying my family did not exist… Indian family system has set an example before the world… it is the biggest strength of India. Pawar is elder to me and he has every right to speak ill against me.”

Modi said the life he was leading was inspired by families of greats like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chapekar brothers, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabh Patel, and Veer Savarkar.

Modi said Pawar only needed to look at the example of Yeshwantrao Chavan, who he considers his guru, to understand him better. “But his inspiration is a Delhi family. You are busy serving a Delhi family and drawing inspiration from it.”

On the occasion, Modi felicitated sitting NCP MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil for completing 50 years in politics and 75 years of age. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athavale, and BJP Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar also addressed the rallies.