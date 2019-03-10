PhirEkBaarModiSarkar becomes Modi’s latest poll push after EC announces election dates

Immediately after Election Commission announced the polling dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 which will be held in seven phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and asked people to build a “strong, prosperous and secure India” with the hashtag “#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar”.

Advertising

Lauding NDA government’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ initiative, Modi sought people’s blessings for a second term. Stepping up his attack at the Opposition, he added that his government has spent the past five years fulfilling basic necessities which had remained unfulfilled for 70 long years. He wrote, “Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar”

Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again.

We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Urging people to vote, Modi termed the upcoming polls as a ‘festival of democracy’ and said that they should try to enrich the elections with their active participation. He also added that he was hoping to witness a historic turnout and called upon first-time voters to vote in record numbers.

Follow Lok Sabha elections Dates, Schedule Updates

“In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism,” he wrote on Twitter while recalling the sweeping victory for the NDA government in the 2014 elections.

Conveying his wishes to the Election Commission to conduct a smooth polling season ahead, he said, “India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years.” He also wished other political parties and candidates contesting for the upcoming general elections and reiterated that the aim for every party must be the same- development of India and empowerment of every Indian.

Advertising

Hailing the NDA government’s five year term since 2014, he wrote, “The last five years have shown that with the blessings and participation of 130 crore Indians, what was earlier deemed impossible has now become possible,” adding that 2019 polls are about a spirit of confidence and positivity to fulfil people’s aspirations.

India is proud that: 2.5 crore families have electricity for the first time. 7 crore households have smoke-free kitchens. 1.5 crore Indians got their own homes. These, and many other instances show that with the right approach and futuristic policies, nothing is impossible! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Regarding the various schemes executed by the BJP government in the previous term, he shared data on how they have affected people and said that “India is proud” terming these initiatives reflective of the fact that with the right approach and futuristic policies, “nothing is impossible!”

The counting of votes has been scheduled for May 23.