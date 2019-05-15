Cong has fielded ‘two batsmen’ to take blame for poll defeat: PM Modi jabs Pitroda, Aiyar

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the Congress will be losing the Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the grand old party has fielded “two batsmen” to defend the “naamdar” (dynast, referring to party president Rahul Gandhi).

“One says ‘hua to hua’ ( it happened, so what) on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots while the other, who has been behind curtains after abusing me during the Gujarat elections, is again attacking me,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. He claimed that both the Congress leaders were tasked by the party to take the responsibility for the poor poll show.

Over the past week, Pitroda and Aiyar have left the Congress red-faced with their respective remarks, forcing party president Rahul Gandhi to plunge into a damage control exercise and issue denials. While Pitroda stirred a hornet’s nest with his “hua to hua” remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Aiyar in an article raked up his controversial “neech” remark against Modi, saying his comments turned out to be prophetic.

Attacking the Congress leadership, Modi further said, “What the rule by one family could not do in 55 years, the BJP-led government did in 55 months. The country has seen development and there has not been a single taint on the government. When I say this from Babadham (temple town of Deoghar) I feel proud that the people have given me the responsibility to head an honest government.”

Two-time BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is contesting from Godda Lok Sabha seat, under which the temple town of Deoghar falls, and facing Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the opposition grand alliance.

Godda, Dumka (ST) and Rajmahal (ST) will be voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

