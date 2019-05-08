Modi lists out abuses hurled at him, claims Congress did not even spare my mother

Accusing the Congress party of hurling abuses at him from its “love dictionary”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the party did not even spare his mother. “A leader of Congress called me ‘gandi naali ka keeda’ (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader, who was external affairs minister, called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim,” Modi alleged at a rally in Kurukshetra.

“They even abused my mother and even asked who my father is and remember all this was said after I became Prime Minister,” he added.

The Prime Minister claimed that he is being abused because he has challenged Congress’ dynasty politics. “I stopped their corruption and challenged their dynasty because of which they wear masks of love and abuse me,” Modi said.

He also claimed that Congress also compared him to Hitler, Dawood Ibrahim, Mussolini, etc. His remarks came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Monday that despite Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister.

Recently, Modi drew flak from the Congress for calling former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi “Brashtachari No.1”. The Grand Old Party also moved the Election Commission demanding action against the prime minister. However, the poll panel gave the him a clean chit.