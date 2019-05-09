Narendra Modi lists ‘abuses’ hurled on him: Here’s a list of what oppn leaders have said about PM

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Congress of hurling abuses at him from what he called their “dictionary of love”. He gave a long list of inappropriate remarks made about him saying, “Ek Congress ke neta ne mujhe gandi naali ka keeda kaha, toh doosre ne mujhe Ganguteli bola, ek neta ne mujhe paagal kutta kaha, toh doosra neta saamne aaya aur mujhe Bhasmasur ki upadhi de di. Congress ke ek aur neta hai, desh ke videsh mantri reh chuke hain, unhone mujhe bandar kaha, inke aur ek mantri ne mujhe virus kaha, toh doosre ne Dawood Ibrahim ka darja de diya,” he said.

Listing more, Modi said the Congress had also referred him as “ Hitler”, “badtameez nalayak beta”, “rabies bimari se peedit bandar”, “chooha”, “lahu purash”, “asatya ka saudagar”, Raavan, saanp, bichoo, ganda aadmi, zeher bone vaala” and “maut ka saudagar”.

Even after becoming the Prime Minister, I was called the “most stupid PM”, “Jawanon ke khoon ka dalaal”. I was compared to Gaddafi, Benito Mussolini, Hitler. I was also called mentally ill, neech aadmi. In fact, they even asked who was my father, my grandfather. They have called me Nikamma, Nasheri, Aurangeb se bhi kroor tanashah, Anpadh, ganwar, namak haram, nalayak beta, Tughlaq, natwar lal, nakkara beta.

Here is a list of comments by Opposition leaders the Prime Minister listed during his Kurukshetra rally:

#Gandi naali ka keeda remark by Rabri Devi: Former Bihar chief minister and Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi recently in a video described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “jallad”, the Hindi word for executioner. The former chief minister was responding to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comment likening PM Modi to Duryodhana, the main villain of the epic Mahabharata. “She was wrong in calling him Duryodhana. She should have used the term ‘jallad’. For one who gets judges and journalists murdered, kidnapped…such a person can only be of a savage mentality.” She also called the BJP and JD(U) leaders as ‘Gandi naali ka keeda.”

Duryodhana remark by Priyanka Gandhi: On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hitting out at PM Modi’s comments against her father Rajiv Gandhi, had said, “The same kind of arrogance caused the downfall of Duryodhana“. India has never forgiven that kind arrogance, the Congress leader warned. Speaking about former Rajiv Gandhi, a former Prime Minister who was assassinated by Sri Lankan terrorists, PM Modi had said “his life ended as corrupt number one”.

Neech aadmi remark by Mani Shankar Aiyar: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had earlier said, “Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?” He was referring to an attack by PM Modi on the Gandhis while inaugurating an international centre named after Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in Delhi.

Gangu Teli remark by Ghulam Nabi Azad: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had in 2013 made a “casteist” remark against Narendra Modi by referring him to ‘gangu teli’. Referring to a Hindi proverb to reject any comparison between the Prime Minister and Modi, Azad had wondered “how can any CM give a challenge to PM? Where is the comparison between Raja Bhoj and Gangu?” The BJP had heavily criticised Azad’s remark and had demanded an apology from him as well as Congress. “Ghulam Nabi Azad not just insulted Modi by calling him Gangu Teli but also insulted the community to which he belongs. This is unfortunate,” BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain had said.

‘Kutte ke bacche ka bada bhai’ remark by Azam Khan: In 2014, while campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, senior Samajwadi Party leader and UP Minister Azam Khan had referred to Modi as “kutte ke bacche ka bada bhai” (elder brother of a puppy). Khan’s puppy love stems from Modi’s July 2013 controversial statement on victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots. “Even If I am in the back seat of a car and a puppy comes under the wheels, isn’t it painful? It is. Whether I am a chief minister or not, I am a human being. I will be sad if something bad happens anywhere,” Modi had said.

Bhasmasur remark by Jairam Ramesh: Taking a dig at developments in BJP, union minister Jairam Ramesh had in 2013 described Narendra Modi as ‘Bhasmasur’, a mythological character known for trying to destroy his creator, and said the Gujarat chief minister has ‘consumed’ his mentor L K Advani. “Modi is Bhasmasur. He will consume the people who have created him. He has consumed his mentor, Advani. He has consumed Togadia, one of his co-conspirator in 2002 and he is nothing but a Bhasmasur,” Ramesh had said.

Monkey remark by Salman Khurshid: In the same year, senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid had likened Modi to a monkey and said that he pulls crowds because his rallies are like monkey shows where people gather around to watch the monkey perform. Khurshid was asked if Modi’s growing fan following among the youth is a matter of concern for the UPA, to which Khurshid said: “You have a show of monkeys on the road. People will gather and a lot of people who gather may be young, old, middle-aged but they will come to a spectacle if somebody is selling something curious, people will gather on a road but gathering on a road even applauding and screaming, shouting, enjoying it doesn’t mean that when they sit down to seriously think about their future, that’s what they will do.”

Frog remark by Salman Khurshid: Khurshid had also called Modi a ‘proverbial frog’ just out of the well, groping for a right place. “What should I say about Modi? He is like a frog just out of the well and at a loss to find the right place for himself in the big wide world,” he had said.

Hitler remark by Sharad Pawar: In 2014, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had attacked Narendra Modi, saying the BJP Prime Ministerial candidate is “dreaming” of becoming Hitler and asked people to foil his “attempt” in the Lok Sabha polls. “Someone is dreaming to become Hitler in this country. We shouldn’t allow such forces to succeed. We must foil his attempt in this elections,” Pawar had tweeted, without naming Modi.

Recently, during a public meeting in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray had also compared Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler.

Goat remark by Ajit Singh: In 2014, just before the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh had attacked Modi by calling him a goat. While addressing a rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Singh had said, “Modi does not talk about forming a BJP government, but talks only about forming his government. He only speaks ‘main, main, main’ (I, me, myself) as if some goat has come.”

‘Man Of Damage to India’ remark by Abhishek Manu Singhvi: In the same year, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi labelled Modi as a ‘Man Of Damage to India’ and BJP as the ‘Bharat Jalao Party’, referring to Modi’s comment on the Gandhi family, when Modi asked the Congress to explain the ‘RSVP’ (Rahul Sonia Vadra Priyanka) model.

Compulsive liar remark by P Chidambaram: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram had also called Modi a “compulsive liar” and an “encounter chief minister” in 2014. Chidambaram had said, “Mr Modi is a compulsive liar. There was no re-count in Sivaganga. He knows that. Yet he lies and continues to make this false statement, one of the many false statements made by him. If he insists on calling me ‘recounting minister’, I can call him ‘encounter chief minister’.” The minister was referring to alleged fake encounters that occurred in Gujarat under Modi’s rule.

‘Mentally retarded’ remark by Arjun Modhwadia: Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia had said that Modi is ‘mentally retarded’ and needs an IQ test done.

Ravana remark by Digvijay Singh: In 2012, after sympathising with Sanjay Joshi following his “forced” exit from BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had likened then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to Ravana, asking him to shun vanity. “If you see Ravan, he had also a good track record of development, he had made (Sri) Lanka of gold. But what end he met with lot of pride and ego everybody knows,” Singh had said on a question of Modi being projected as ‘Vikas Purush’.