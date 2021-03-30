‘LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold’: PM Modi in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in Kerala today for “Metro Man” E Sreedharan, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) while referring to the gold smuggling scandal in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office has faced corruption allegations. “Judas had betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver… just like that LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” PM Modi said.

During a rally in Palakkad, PM Modi called the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF “only different in name” and said their “match-fixing” was the “worst kept secret” of Kerala politics.

“For many years, the worst-kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking – what is this match-fixing? Five years one loots, five years the other loots,” said PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Palakkad.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said E Sreedharan has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. “‘Metroman’ Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern& improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala,” he added. Sreedharan, is one of the biggest faces of the party, in Kerala.

Stressing that BJP will focus on development in the state, PM Modi said, “The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology.” He also added that the saffron party will eradicate the political violence in the state.

The prime minister is later scheduled to address rallies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today.

Kerala will vote on April 6 for a new government. The results will be declared on May 2.