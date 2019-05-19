Unethical, gross violation of poll conduct: TMC writes to EC over PM Modi’s Kedarnath trip

The Trinamool Congress Sunday wrote to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kedarnath was a “gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct” and his subsequent media address “unethical”.

It is absolutely “unethical and morally incorrect,” party spokesperson Derek O’Brien said in the letter.

“Even though the Election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over on May 17 at 6 pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.

After offering prayers at the Himalayan shrine today morning, PM Modi thanked the Election Commission for granting him permission to visit the shrine at a time when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Addressing the media, the prime minister announced that the master plan of Kedarnath Temple is ready. The media’s presence, he said, will send a message that the town has been developed well.

“Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly,” the TMC leader charged and added that “Modi Modi” chants are also being heard from the background.

He said all these moves were well calculated with the “ill intention to influence voters” on polling day. It is unfortunate that the poll body has not taken any action against the PM, he added.

“Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC.l would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong,” he charged.