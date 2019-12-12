Amid Citizenship bill protests, PM Modi says govt will protect culture and language of Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das wave at party supporters at an election rally in Dhanbad on Thursday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das wave at party supporters at an election rally in Dhanbad on Thursday. (PTI)

As intense protests continued to roil Assam for the fourth consecutive day over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Northeast, saying his government would safeguard their language, culture and identity “under all circumstances”.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, Modi said, “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. I want to assure them – no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow.”

PM Modi also accused the Congress of misleading people of the Northeast. “When Taliban attacks were on the rise in Afghanistan, dozens of Christian families came to India, fearing for their lives. But the Congress government did not support them,” PM Modi said.

“Today, when the BJP is trying to bring a law to grant citizenship to millions of such oppressed and exploited, Dalit, Sikh, Christian families, the Congress is opposing the move,” he further said.

At the rally, Modi also asserted that BJP never cared about vote-bank politics and it always believed in working for the welfare of the people.

Speaking on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, PM Modi said, “The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.”

“They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand’s creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-le government that created Jharkhand,” he said.

Earlier today, dispelling fears about the bill, which was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a 125-99 margin, Modi assured the Assam citizens that the government is committed to “safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights” of the people living in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. I want to assure them – no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow.”

Taking a swipe at the ‘reassuring’ message, the Congress reminded the Prime Minister that internet services have been snapped across the state. “Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off,” the party posted on the micro-blogging site.

