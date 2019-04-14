PM playing dirty politics: Capt Amarinder Singh on Modi’s Jallianwala remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on Punjab chief minister missing from the Jallianwala Bagh memorial event, Capt Amarinder Singh said that the PM is playing “dirty politics.” “Unlike the BJP, the Congress leadership does not believe in dictating terms to its state governments,” Singh said in his statement, countering Modi’s remarks terming Singh a “Gandhi Bhakt”.

The Punjab CM alleged that the central government had deliberately chosen to hold a “parallel event” instead of supporting the initiatives and programmes of the state government. “Shocked by your remarks in Kathua on Jallianwala Bagh Narendra Modi ji. You used a sombre occasion to play dirty politics, conveniently ignoring your own government’s decision to hold a parallel event instead of extending support to my govt, which we’d been requesting for two years,” Amarinder shot back at PM in a tweet.

PM Modi accused the Congress of insulting the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs by boycotting the official function organised by the Government of India on Saturday. “Our neighbour and the entire country was paying tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. However, the Congress did not leave any stone unturned to politicise the event,” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

“He (Capt Amarinder Singh) went there along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi but he did not attend the official function. He boycotted the official function as he was busy showing his loyalty towards his party and the Gandhi family,” Modi had said, adding, “I know Captain Amrinder Singh since long and I have never raised questions over his nationalism”.

“This was truly shocking considering that the prime minister is the chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust,” said Singh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the chief minister had on Saturday morning paid floral tributes at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar. On Saturday afternoon, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid tributes to those killed in the massacre on April 13, 1919. The ceremony was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture.