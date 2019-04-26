Narendra Modi interview LIVE: Confident of winning more seats than 2014, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to touch on a host of issues in an interview to India Today Television on Friday. This comes hours after he filed his nomination papers from Varanasi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. In the interview with the news channel, which will be aired at 7 pm, the Prime Minister is expected to address a host of issues, including job losses, agrarian distress, doubling of farm income, EVM, disinvestment, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister held a “candid and completely non-political chat” with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar where he spoke of his responsibilities, his relation with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and his love for mangoes.