Narendra Modi interview LIVE: Confident of winning more seats than 2014, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to touch on a host of issues in an interview to India Today Television on Friday. This comes hours after he filed his nomination papers from Varanasi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. In the interview with the news channel, which will be aired at 7 pm, the Prime Minister is expected to address a host of issues, including job losses, agrarian distress, doubling of farm income, EVM, disinvestment, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister held a “candid and completely non-political chat” with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar where he spoke of his responsibilities, his relation with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and his love for mangoes.
'Pakistanis want their govt to end terrorism'
The people in Pakistan want their government to stop sheltering terrorists to ensure a safe future, and are speaking up, Modi said. He added that Indian surgical strikes and airstrikes had increased pressure on Pakistan and that due to these operations, the media was debating why Islamabad was sheltering known terrorists.
I respect institutions: PM Modi
"I believe judiciary should be independent. During my tenure as Gujarat CM, I faced an SIT investigation without any fuss. I was interrogated for nine hours. It was possible because I respect institutions. To honour the institution is the responsibility of all the citizens, politicians, and the government.," PM Modi said.
PM Modi continues to attack Congress
"The Congress had no issues when they won Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but have issues with EVMs now. If the Supreme Court verdict is in their favour, then the judges are good. If the verdict is against them, then they start a signature campaign against them. Indiraji had once said the judiciary should side with the government. It was her ideology."
Confident of winning more seats than 2014, says PM Modi
"Modi is not a brand, he is life.. he has lived his life for others. I have full strength in him and keeping this in mind, I can say that the NDA will more seats than it did in 2014," the Prime Minister said.
'Triple talaq must not be seen as a Hindu-Muslim issue'
"My decisions concern the country and is beyond elections. Triple talaq must not be seen as a Hindu-Muslim issue. Raising our voice against child marriage doesn't mean that we are against the Hindus," PM Modi told the channel.
Congress ready to attack without proof: PM Modi
On BJP's claims of "zero tolerance to terror" and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's candidature, PM Modi said, "There were several cases filed against me. This is modus operandi of the Congress. Without any proof, the Grand Old Party is ready to attack us. But they forget that the people are with us. We need to retaliate. The court has allowed Sadhvi to contest."
Sad to see Mamata Banerjee change so much: PM Modi
On his relations with West Bengal Chief Minister, PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee is not the same person who had once fought against politics of violence in her state. "It is sad to see that Mamata Didi has changed so much. She came to power because of her fight against violence and because she raised her voice against Bangladeshi infiltration. She had even demanded that if you want to hold elections in Bengal, you need to impose President's Rule. But now she is silent when every day someone is dying in the state because of the elections," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi defends note ban
"There is a realisation that days of black money have ended, we have to do business honestly. Demonetisation has stemmed the flow of black money and this has changed the mindset of the citizens. Some of the credit for low inflation goes to demonetisation," Modi said.
'Benami properties seized, tax collections increased'
"Demonetisation wasn't done for elections. Our opponents in Uttar Pradesh fought on the issue of demonetisation but the people of UP gave a slap on their faces that now they don't even talk about it. They are still crying about it because they have lost a lot. There were photographs of money being taken out from inside cots, jute bags kept in the garages of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. Rs 1.30 crore was seized. Benami properties worth Rs 50,000 crore were seized. More than three lakh shell companies have been shut down. Tax collections have increased," the Prime Minister told the news channel.
Want to focus on next generation infrastructure: PM Modi
"We have mentioned in our manifesto that we have to focus on the problems of villages and farmers. We have to switch agro-based industry. We have to go for value addition, we've set an investment target of Rs 25 lakh cr for that. For example, in Bihar, there's a huge production of makhana (fox buts) which has very high nutritional value. Farmers can’t afford to brand this. I've requested the corporates to do the branding, so that my brothers from Bihar can earn profit. We have said that in five years, we will bring investments worth Rs 100 lakh crore. We want to focus on the next generation infrastructure," he said.
Handful of families used J&K for emotional blackmail: PM Modi
When asked for a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir crisis, PM Modi said, "Only Atalji's formula can work -- Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat, Jamoohriyat has to work." He added that a handful of families have also used the state for "emotional blackmail".
Inflation is no longer debated: PM Modi
"Look back at 2014 when inflation made headlines. Today, inflation is no longer being discussed," PM Modi said.
'Congress demoralising our forces'
Referring to the deadly Sri Lanka bomb blasts, PM Modi said, "The Congress should be asked as to why are they weakening the country's national security? They have demoralised the country's forces."
'Analyse my speeches': PM Modi
When asked about his repeated mentions of Balakot airstrikes and surgical strikes, PM Modi said, "If you belong to neutral media, I would request you to analyse my speeches. Besides mention on security, I have addressed issues like farmers, etc. If you wish to play the ones on security for TRPs, what can I do?"
'Very satisfied' with economy growth: PM Modi
When asked on how happy he was with the government's economic management, PM Modi said, "I am very satisfied". He brushed aside criticisms on note ban and the Goods and Services Tax.
'Sense of happiness here': PM Modi on Priyanka Gandhi not contesting LS polls from Varanasi
On Congress not fielding party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Varanasi, PM Modi said, "There is a sense of excitement and happiness among the people here (Varanasi)."
