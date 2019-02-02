Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick start BJP’s campaign in West Bengal Saturday covering the border district of North 24 Parganas and the industrial town of Durgapur.

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Thakurnagar, which is the hub of the sizeable Matua community with an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state. The community originally hails from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal at the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution and has an influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts. The rally is being organised by BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha.

The prime minister would also be addressing a rally in Durgapur, near Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The rally will be part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ (save democracy) programme in the state.