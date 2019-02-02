Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: PM to address rallies in Thakurnagar, Durgapur
Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: The rally is being organised by BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha.
Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick start BJP’s campaign in West Bengal Saturday covering the border district of North 24 Parganas and the industrial town of Durgapur.
Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Thakurnagar, which is the hub of the sizeable Matua community with an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state. The community originally hails from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal at the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution and has an influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts. The rally is being organised by BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha.
The prime minister would also be addressing a rally in Durgapur, near Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The rally will be part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ (save democracy) programme in the state.
Live Blog
Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah
On Wednesday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took pot shots at BJP national president Amit Shah alleging her of selling paintings to chit fund owners and asked him to prove his claims or resign from politics.
Shah had earlier said that the West Bengal government copied central government schemes and that Durga and Saraswati pujas are not held here. Tuesday, Shah alleged that state government is not taking any action against chit fund companies as paintings of Mamata Banerjee was bought by owners of such companies. The BJP leader also alleged that Durga and Saraswati Pujas are not held in Bengal.
Welcome to our live blog. Get all the latest updates on BJP's West Bengal rally here.
The rallies come at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state gave a call to oust BJP in the next General Election. The TMC had on January 19 organised a mega opposition rally which was attended by leaders of 24 parties from across the country, including the Congress.
Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal, one of the areas where BJP had witnessed a surge in its vote share in the last panchayat polls. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said apart from Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other top leaders will attend several ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ rallies across the state.
