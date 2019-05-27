‘Power of chemistry beats arithmetic this time’: PM Modi thanks workers, voters in Varanasi

After his re-election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday arrived in Varanasi to thank his supporters. Accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi offered prayers at Kashvi Vishwanath temple and later addressed party workers. Crediting the people of Kashi behind his win, Modi said, “Power of chemistry beats arithmetic this time.” Thanking the BJP workers for their support in the campaign, Modi said, “I am a party worker first and then a PM. We should remember that work and workers create wonder.”

Advertising

This is his first visit to the constituency after he retained the seat. Surpassing his previous record of 3.37 lakh votes in 2014 general elections, Modi was re-elected from Varanasi by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He was pitted against Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav and Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

Here are the top quotes from Modi’s address to BJP workers in Varanasi

* Thanking the workers for managing his campaign successfully, Modi said, “I want to thank the workers for not comparing the election with the scale of winner or loser and took it as a festival of democracy.” He also thanked the people of Kashi, who organised several campaigns to highlight BJP’s achievements.

* “The people of Kashi categorically told me not to come here till the results, they said they will spearhead the entire campaigning. The campaign was led by the people of Kashi. Everyone became a Narendra Modi and led the campaign.” Prime Minister Modi had not addressed a single rally during his campaign. He came to Varanasi only once – to fill his nomination papers, after which he held a roadshow.

Advertising

* “I had full faith in the people of Kashi. This place gives me strength and peace. The strength this win has given me is unparalleled,” he said while thanking people for coming out and voting in large numbers despite “scorching heat.”

Read | Are we on the path to a Hindu Rashtra?

* “2014, 2017 and 2019 mark a hat-trick of wins in Uttar Pradesh. Each of these wins is special and should be studied very carefully by political analysts,” Modi said. He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for spearheading the campaign in the state successfully.

* Targetting political pundits who predicted a loss for Modi in the elections, the prime minister referred to the connection that he shares with the voters. “Politics is about perception, but pundits need to understand that transparency and hard work trump it all. The power of chemistry goes beyond simple arithmetic and the BJP understands the needs of the poor. The BJP works on ground realities,” he said.

* Crediting the BJP workers for his win, Modi spoke about how “perfect synergy” between party and the government is necessary for effective functioning. “Work and workers create wonder.”

* During his speech, Modi also remembered the party workers who lost their lives due to violence. “We in the BJP have faced two challenges: Political violence and Political untouchability. Why are our workers killed or attacked in Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal? It is shameful and anti-democratic.”

Read | Lok Sabha election results: In alliance dark cloud, BSP gets silver lining

* Targetting the Opposition, Modi said, “We never did vote bank politics. However, earlier governments succumbed to this. We have our shortcomings, but our intentions are good. Winning elections is one thing and working to maintain that mandate is another. We need to make people believe that everything belongs to them.”

* Modi also questioned why the BJP is still called a Hindi heartland party, despite registering wins across the country. “The BJP has been chosen across India be it Kerala, Kashmir, Bengal but still, political pundits call us a Hindi heartland party. The party is ruling in the northeast today we have been chosen even in Ladakh, but still, they call us a Hindi heartland party.”