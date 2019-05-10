Modi hits back at Mamata: Your slap will be blessing for me

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that her slap would be a blessing for him. He claimed Banerjee has insulted the Constitution by saying that she does not accept the country’s Prime Minister while gladly accepting Pakistan’s Prime Minister as the PM. Modi claimed that Banerjee would not have been scared today if she had had the courage to slap her friends who were involved in the chit fund scam.

The remarks come days after Banerjee said that Modi needs a tight slap of democracy for saying that the TMC is a party of extortionists.

Speaking in districts which form the tribal belt of Bengal, Modi Thursday alleged that the mafia is now part of the TMC which does not care about adivasis but only about looting money.

“I have heard that Didi said that she wants to slap me… I call you Didi and respect you. Your slap will be like a blessing for me. I will accept that too,” Modi said at a public meeting in Purulia.

“But I will say this. Had you shown the courage to slap your friends who were involved in looting money through chit fund scams, you would not have been so scared like you are today. Had you shown the courage to slap those who extort money from poor people in Bengal, you would not be as scared as you are today,” Modi said.

“I have heard that Didi talks about stones and slaps for me. One can understand how frustrated Didi is by just hearing her language… I have the strength to digest all abuses in the dictionary,” Modi said at another public meeting in Bankura. “Didi is angry, but Modi does not care about that anger. This is because Modi has the blessings of 130 crore people,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Banerjee will get a jolt after results are announced on May 23. “After May 23, Didi will get a jolt. Modi government will return. Each of the infiltrators who have become Trinamool Congress cadres will be identified,” claimed Modi.

He also said that Banerjee has insulted the Constitution. “In her frustration, Didi is also insulting the Constitution. She is saying that she does not accept the Prime Minister of the country as the Prime Minister. But she gladly accepts the Prime Minister of Pakistan as the Prime Minister. When the Cyclone (Fani) hit West Bengal, I called her twice. But in her arrogance she did not receive my calls. When central government officers wanted to hold a meeting with their state counterparts on the issue of the cyclone, she refused,” Modi alleged in Bankura.

“TMC government is a government under which teachers, youths and farmers are troubled, even those who chant the name of Ma Durga, Ma Kali and say Jai Shri Ram are sent behind bars,” Modi said.

“Here you all are sitting on black gold (coal). How is TMC-mafia raj going on in the coal belt. They are looting money, but the workers are not receiving wages. Mafia is now part of Trinamool Congress. Will you pardon such a party who is only looting you? We will come to power and by 2022 all the poor in Bengal, be it tribals or Dalits, will get their own concrete houses with toilets, electricity and cooking gas connection,” Modi said.Modi also said the Bengal government is blocking central schemes in Bengal, including health insurance schemes for the poor.