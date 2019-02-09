‘Dark day for Andhra’: CM Naidu calls for massive protest ahead of PM Modi’s Guntur visit

Massive protests by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress will greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Guntur to address a public meeting and participate in a road show Sunday morning.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has accused Modi of reneging on his promise to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to the state, has called for massive organised protests by TDP workers and people to oppose the PM’s visit. “After breaking his promise on SCS how can a shameless Modi set foot in AP? I think he is coming to see for himself the injustice that he has done to this state and its people. Let us all unite and oppose his visit and his betrayal,” Naidu said today.

He stated that BJP not only wounded the state and its people by denying the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 but also sprinkled chili powder on the wound.

Naidu also remarked over The Hindu’s report of the PMO intervening in the Rafale deal, saying it is a disrespect to the nation. He demanded an independent investigation into the Rafale deal.

YSR Congress Party did not comment on Modi’s visit.

PM Modi will be addressing a “Praja Chaitanya Sabha” at Etukuru near Guntur on Sunday. The BJP has, however, warned that it won’t let anyone disrupt the public meeting. He would be visiting the State after a gap of three and a half years. BJP President Amit Shah is also scheduled to address at least five public meetings in the state in coming two weeks.

“He is the most loved PM and it would be very unfortunate if people oppose his visit. Our cadre and leaders are prepared to tackle any attempts to disrupt his visit. TDP and Naidu are afraid that Modi will give a clarification on the funds and other help that Centre has given to AP,” AP BJP Chief Kanna Laskhminarayana said.

YSRCP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have not taken any stand on Modi’s visit although it was YSRCP which first confronted the Centre over denial of SCS to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also said that Modi’s visit would be a dark day for AP. “Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hasn’t uttered a word which proves BJP and YSRCP are colluding with each other,’’ Naidu added.