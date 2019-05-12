Toggle Menu
Will PM Modi hang himself if Congress gets more than 40 seats, asks Mallikarjun Kharge

"Wherever he goes, Modi keeps saying that Congress will not win 40 seats. Do you believe that?" Kharge said in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city. "If Congress gets more than 40 seats, will Modi hang himself at Delhi's Vijay Chowk?" he added.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (File)

Hitting out at Narendra Modi for saying Congress will not win even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked will the prime minister hang himself if Congress gets more number of seats than he claims, ANI reported.

Confident of winning a majority, Modi, in his poll rallies have been attacking the Congress party saying it will get less than 40 seats in the upcoming poll.

“Don’t waste your vote,” PTI had quoted Modi as saying earlier. “Better to vote for a party that is coming to power and you can strengthen it with your vote. The only question now is if the BJP will better its own 2014 tally.”

