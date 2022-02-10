Modi says Congress called Gen Rawat names, Uttarakhand has a duty to give a reply

Accusing the Congress of using former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat’s name for electoral benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the people of Uttarakhand, the late general’s home state, had a responsibility to give a fitting reply to such people.

Addressing a virtual election rally from Srinagar in the state’s Pauri Garhwal district, “People of Uttarakhand have always provided security to the country like an awake guardian. Memories of the brave son of Pauri Garhwal, General Bipin Rawat, are making me emotional. He showed the country that the people of Uttarakhand have not only courage like a mountain, but also thinking as high as the Himalayas. However, I also have a deep pain in my heart. I have to mention this because the Congress is asking for votes using cut-outs of General Bipin Rawat in its campaign. Someone can go to this level for power, I cannot believe. People of Uttarakhand can never forget the attitude of these people towards the Army,” he said.

“When the bravehearts of India conducted a surgical strike on terrorist sites, they were raising questions on the Army. Some leaders in Delhi went to TV and asked for proof. These people did a lot of politics on General Rawat becoming the first CDS of the country. A leader of the same Congress called General Bipin Rawat a ‘sadak ka gunda’ and this is the hate these people have for the Army. If these people want to make political use of General Bipin Rawat, the people of Uttarakhand have a responsibility to reply to them,” he said, adding that those who had their thinking limited to power could never understand the value of sacrifice and service for the nation.

The prime minister also said the Congress had applied a “double-brake” on the state. He said that in 2014 the “first brake” was removed and that the “brake” in Dehradun was removed in 2017 with the BJP victory in the state. “In past five years, the ‘double-engine government’ has done so much work that those applying brakes are forced to make the same promises on which the BJP is already working. When they were in power, they never remembered char-dhaam. Those who do not have faith in char-dhaam now remember it, because this is their way to return to power,” he said.

Modi said the BJP’s poll manifesto would play an important role in making “this decade the decade of Uttarakhand”. “In this, new oaths have been taken for the development of Uttarakhand, its women, youth and farmers. This also has a solution to empower poor sisters and provide medical facilities like district medical colleges,” said Modi.

“People of Uttarakhand know about my relation and attachment to this ‘devbhoomi’. Can anyone imagine that when the last phases of (the 2019 Lok Sabha) elections were going on and I myself was contesting from Kashi (Varanasi), which was yet to vote, Baba Kedar called me and I came here. During the election, even with voting pending in my own seat, I came here because of my devotion and attachment to this ‘devbhoomi,” he said.

Talking about his government’s achievements, the prime minister said that several important decisions had been taken to encourage natural farming near the Ganga. Eight lakh houses are receiving water via a pipeline, he said.