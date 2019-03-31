Congress unhappy with air strikes, sympathiser of infiltrators: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress was “unhappy” with India’s successful strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot and the recent successful test-fire of an anti-satellite missile, and claimed that the opposition party supports corruption, in the Northeast and in India as a whole.

Addressing three rallies on Saturday — in Arunachal Pradesh’s Aalo, and in Moran and Gohpur in Assam — Modi also claimed that the Congress was a “sympathiser” of “infiltrators” into Assam, and had neglected the Northeast during its “70 years of rule”.

Speaking in Gohpur, Modi said, “When you go to vote on April 11, remember one thing — who can get rid Assam of infiltrators and terrorists. On one side is dumdaar chowkidar (strong watchman), and on the other is family of mahamilawat…Strengthen the chowkidar to give an answer to the corrupt brokers of Assam and India and sympathisers of the infiltrators.” Click here for more election news

Modi mentioned renowned Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, and recalled his speech during the 1671 Battle of Saraighat that thwarted a Mughal invasion: that “no mama (maternal uncle) was bigger than the country”

But, the PM said, the Congress had “numerous mamas with whom the party joins hands in corruption, like (Christian) Michel mama, (Ottavio) Quattrocchi mama…”

“They have put the country at stake for their mamas.,” Modi said.

He claimed that the Congress was opposed to India’s showcasing of “strength”. He said, “Today, India is showing strength. A brave India is showing its strength. India has changed its old policy and rituals. Whole world is with India. Isn’t our every step being praised? But the group of mahamilawat is not ready to sing the same tune. From opposing the chowkidar, they have started opposing the country as well.”

Earlier, speaking at Moran, Modi said that there has been “unhappiness” in the Congress after the Balakot strike.

“For the first time, India entered the terrorists’ home and killed them. You must be happy with the bravery of our soldiers. You are happy but the Congress is worried…. You are happy, the country is happy, but at two places there is unhappiness. One is the Congress family and the second is the home of the terrorists. When you press the lotus button on April 11, there will be silence at these two places,” Modi said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Modi termed the Congress as a party which was only interested in “eating malai (cream)” and that the adhesive which binds the opposition parties is corruption. Modi said that the Congress was involved in scams in every sector, whether it was ration for the poor, IT or land.

“Chose between a neta who does your bhalai (well-being) and another who eats malai,” he said. Speaking of the opposition, Modi said, “They speak the same language as the bosses of the terrorists. Nobody asks for them in India but they are hailed in Pakistan.”