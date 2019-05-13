BJP is ‘Bharatiya Jinnah Party’: Congress tears into Ratlam candidate over Jinnah remarks

Two days after BJP’s Ratlam Lok Sabha candidate Gumansingh Damor sparked a controversy with this Jinnah remark, Congress on Monday termed BJP as ‘Bharatiya Jinnah Party’ and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue an apology over his candidate’s remarks.

Advertising

A day before the Lok Sabha elections’ sixth phase polling, Damor had said the partition could have been avoided if Muhammad Ali Jinnah had been appointed as prime minister. Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Ranapur town, Damor had said, “Jinnah (the founder of Pakistan) was an advocate and a learned man. If a decision was taken to make Jinnah PM at the time, then India would not have been partitioned.”

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera slammed PM Modi for campaigning in favour of Damor in Ratlam. Khera said, “Those who created furor over Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are now campaigning for a person who praised Jinnah. Damor with his remarks has exposed the thinking of the BJP and the RSS.”

“These are the same people who formed government with Fazlul Haq’s Muslim League before Independence,” Khera said, adding that it was the Sindh Assembly that had passed a resolution supporting the two-nation theory. Khera also claimed that Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was the finance minister in West Bengal with the Muslim League and VD Savarkar, first spoke about the two-nation theory.

#WATCH Gumansingh Damor, BJP candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua LS seat: Azadi ke samay agar Nehru zidd nahi karte, to is desh ke 2 tukde nahi hote. Mohd Jinnah, ek advocate, ek vidwan vyakti, agar us waqt decision liya hota ki hamara PM Md. Jinnah banega, to is desh ke tukde nahi hote pic.twitter.com/w9mRk9K9ju — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

“Now Modi-ji is campaigning for his Jinnah-supporting candidate. Now it is becoming clear why Modi-ji invited Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in, why he went to Pakistan uninvited and why Imran Khan wants them to come to power. This is the Bharatiya Jinnah Party,” Khera alleged.

He said Congress condemns Damor’s statements and demanded an apology from the senior leaders of BJP. “We condemn the statement. We demand an apology from the PM, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, and all senior BJP leaders,” Khera said.