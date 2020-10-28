PM Modi in Darbangha: Beware of those who brought jungle raj in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Darbangha (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections and attacked the Mahagathbandhan, asking the voters to beware of those responsible for ‘jungle raj’ in the state. Stressing that the NDA is committed for the development of the state, Modi, in Darbangha, said that voters need to be careful of “those greedily eyeing funds meant for state’s welfare.”

The prime minister, who shared the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lavished praise on the latter, calling him the “bhaavi mukhyamantri” (prospective CM) and crediting him with Bihar’s economic turnaround.

“The people of Bihar have made up their mind to inflict yet another defeat on those responsible for the ‘jungle raj’ where crime graph had soared to an extent that living a normal life became difficult for the common people, our mothers and sisters. They committed financial irregularities in the name of waiving farm loans. They took bribes to give jobs. The NDA stands for development,” he added.

During the address, PM also invoked the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “I am happy to be here, in the birthplace of Mother Sita. Construction of temple at Ayodhya has also begun. Those people (political opponents) who used to taunt us with the question what is the date (for the commencement of construction), have now been forced to clap in applause,” Modi told the rally.

He also made references to “paan” (betel leaves) and “makhaan” (fox nut) cultivated in the area in abundance. In a deft attempt at reaching out to the lower castes, Modi also paid tributes to Dalit icon Baba Chauharmal.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें। दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें। याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

The prime minister also asked the voters to adhere to covid protocols while exercising their vote. In a tweet ahead of the first phase of polls this morning, PM had asked voters to maintain a safe distance during polling.

He is also scheduled to address the public in Muzaffarpur and Patna later in the day.

