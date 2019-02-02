Modi in Bengal: ‘Budget historic for farmers, middle class; urge TMC to support Citizenship Bill’

A day after the interim budget was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kickstarted BJP’s election campaign in West Bengal’s Thakurnagar by hailing the measures taken by the government as ‘historic’ for farmers and those belonging to the middle class. He also asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) to support the controversial Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha. The PM also targeted Congress, saying nothing has been done for farmers since Independence.

Advertising

“Pather Panchali of Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay, was not only adapted for a masterpiece cinema but showed the picture of villages of Bengal with poverty and unemployment. Unfortunately several decades after independence the picture remains unchanged and in West Bengal. Our government in the last four and a half years had made an honest effort to alleviate the situation,” said Narendra Modi while speaking at a public meeting at Thakurnagar organized by All India Matua Mahasangha.

“Yesterday, a historic step was undertaken for the first time for farmers and the middle class. Lakhs of farmers with small holdings would benefit along with over 3 crore people that fall in the middle-income group. Every year, Rs 6,000 will go directly to the accounts of the farmers. They will get Rs 2000 in three installments each. There will be no syndicates, no touts, no middlemen. The money will go directly to the bank accounts. You will get the first installments shortly. This will help farmers with small land holdings to get seeds, fertilizers and they will earn more,” Modi said.

He also attacked the loan waiver policy of Congress in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, alleging that it is announced before every poll and is meant to dupe them

“In Madhya Pradesh reports said that those who had not taken loans were getting a loan waiver and the Rajasthan government, they had expressed their helplessness saying that they had no idea the cost would come to such a stupendous amount. Even in Karnataka too, the Congress has been politicising these issues and they have the full support of TMC,” Modi said.

He added that post-independence the country was divided into several parts and even then people from different parts had been a victim of communalism.

“People belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Parsee and Jain communities had fled places like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Should not they be given citizenship here? That is why we have brought in the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the parliament and I want to tell TMC to support it so that it can be passed easily and people can get their rights,” Modi added.

Advertising

The Prime minister had to cut short his speech as pandemonium in the crowd erupted and a stampede-like situation broke out at the venue leading to injuries to a dozen people, mostly women.