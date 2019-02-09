Modi in Northeast: PM attempts to pacify anger, says citizenship bill won’t harm Northeast

Protesters on Saturday showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati for the second consecutive day over the contentious Citizenship Bill even as he attempted to pacify the brewing anger saying the “bill will not harm Assam and Northeast.”

Advertising

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Northeast, addressed a gathering in Changsari in Assam and said, “Citizenship Bill issue is not related only to Northeast or Assam — it is for people who want to live by their faith and for that have to save their lives and escape and come to Maa Bharti. What they had to undergo you can understand when you meet them.”

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to religious minority from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document. The bill has triggered panic in the Northeast where people have expressed fears that the prospect of citizenship will encourage migration from Bangladesh.

Angered by the Centre’s stance on the bill, protesters took to streets in Assam and waved black flags at Modi when he arrived last night.

Follow Modi in Northeast LIVE UPDATES

Modi, who arrived in Assam Friday evening, was greeted by black flags in at least four different locations. The members of the All Assam Students Union raised slogans like “Joy Aai Axom” (Glory to Mother Assam) as his convoy passed the organisation’s office last night.

This morning, protesters belonging to the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waived black flags at Modi near Machkhowa area in Guwahati. Minutes later, a group of students showed black flags to the prime minister when his huge convoy was passing through the Gauhati University at Jalukbari area. Members of both the groups were detained, police said.

PM’s green flag for airport in Arunachal

The prime minister began his trip by laying the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh. The airport will not only boost the region’s connectivity and economic growth but will also be of strategic importance. Ahead of the 2019 elections, Modi also inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stone of many vital schemes worth over Rs 4,000 crore for the state. “Additional projects worth Rs 13,000 crore is in progress in the state,” he told at a rally in Itanagar.

In Arunachal Pradesh, The prime minister also inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote, dedicated a new Doordarshan channel – DD Prabha and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote. He also inaugurated 50 health and wellness centres in the state and a 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant.

Terming the state “pride” of the country, Modi said it is the gateway of the nation as it guards the frontier. It is the duty of the government to develop the state at any cost, he said.

Advertising

“Arunachal is a symbol of faith for the country as it gives us strength. The people used to greet each other with ‘Jai Hind’ and I salute the people for their patriotism,” the prime minister said adding, India will develop only if Arunachal and the entire northeast develops, he said.