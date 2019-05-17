‘BJP will get more than 300 seats in LS polls’: What Amit Shah said during joint presser with PM

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party president Amit Shah asserted confidently that the BJP will secure more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. This was also PM Modi’s first face-to-face press conference ever since he took office in 2014. The BJP president presented a performance report of the Modi government in the last five years.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Shah lauded party workers over their efforts in the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Here are all the things Amit Shah said:

-“Today is the end of a long and successful campaign for the BJP. From BJP’s point of view, this election campaign has been the one in which we have put in a lot of hard work, and also most extensive since independence.”

-Presenting a report card of Modi-led NDA government’s performance in the last five years, Shah said that the party is confident of securing more than 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

-Touching upon the topic of development, Shah said that “as many as 133 schemes were launched by the Modi government to uplift all sections of society.”

-BJP’s “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” campaign connected the party with every single BJP worker on the ground, Shah said.

-“Price rise, corruption not an issue in this election.”

-Responding to a query on violence in West Bengal, Shah said, “What proof does West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has to say that the BJP is spreading violence across the country. Over 80 BJP workers have been killed. What answers do the Bengal CM?”

-On BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination from Bhopal, Shah said that Thakur’s candidature is a ‘satyagrah’ against a fake case of fake Bhagwa terror. “I want to ask Congress, some people were earlier arrested in Samjhauta Express who were related to LeT. A fake case of “bhagwa terror” was made in which accused have been acquitted.”

-On the ongoing controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, Shah said, Party has served her (Pragya Thakur) a show cause notice and asked her to reply within 10 days. After Thakur files a reply, BJP’s disciplinary committee will take appropriate actions, Shah added.